Business

Hope PSBank launches initiative to drive naira redesign policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, Hope PSBank, has commenced a community inclusion initiative, as part of its commitment to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy. Speaking at a press conference to unveil the initiative on Friday, the Managing Director of the bank, Ogechi Altraide, explained that the initiative is targeted at promoting a cashless economy and ensuring that Nigerians, particularly the unbanked, perform transactions through electronic channels across the country. She disclosed that the initiative would enable Nigerians to open Hope Wallet from their phones by simply dialling 5699#.

The wallet holders can deposit their cash into the wallet at any agency banking outlet in different communities across the country. She further stated that the bank has offered to give everyone N500 cash incentive for opening the wallet, saying that all transactions can be performed using their phone numbers. “Hope PSBank is giving N500 to everyone that opens the Hope Wallet.

The phone number is the wallet, account number, and ATM card. The phone number can be used to transfer money, make payments and withdrawals at PoS, ATM and Web”, she said. Also speaking, Group Head, Corporate Services, Hope PSBank, Cletus Igah, stated that the initiative is designed to accommodate all Nigerians by ensuring that they can perform any transaction without any hindrance using their digital wallet

 

Our Reporters

