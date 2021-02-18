Hope PSBank: Why we’re partnering FG on NIN

Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited and Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, has said its commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian is identified prompted its partnership with the Federal Government to enrol people for the National Identification Number (NIN). This came as the company flagged off NIN enrolment in its offices across the country.

The bank, which has six regional offices across the geopolitical zones of the country located in Kano, Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, FCT, Lagos and Rivers State, said the enrolment service was available to all Nigerians, including those who are not its customers. Speaking at a press conference to announce the NIN enrolment exercise in Lagos, the Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Mr. Ayotunde Kuponiyi, stated that the bank was delighted to partner with the Federal Government through National Identity Management Commission on NIN registration exercise, noting that this would allow Nigerians to register and capture their biometrics seamlessly and quickly.

“We are committed to working with the Federal Government to ensure that every citizen enrolls for NIN as this would mean an easier identification process that had been lacking,” Kuponiyi said. He explained that Nigerians could register online through the bank’s platform and, thereafter, visit the nearest enrollment center to capture biometrics. He further stated that the bank has intensified efforts to rapidly expand the number of enrollment centers as it is currently recruiting thousands of Agents that will set up centers for enrolment all across the country.

“The process of onboarding as Agent is very simple, prospective Agents can log on to our website and enroll first as an Agent of Hope Payment Service Bank and then register to become an agent for NIN registration,” he added. While commending the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy for expanding and extending the registration footprints to the bank, he assured Nigerians of the bank’s readiness to make the registration easier through the platform.

“Nigerians can register for NIN enrollment by filling the NIN form on Hope PSbank website or Mobile app, and then go to any of our centers for data capture by presenting just their phone numbers and means of identification. This will significantly reduce the waiting period at the capture centers,” he said. According to Kuponiyi, once the registration is completed, the customer will receive a message, which says “thank you for starting your registra-tion, please visit our nearest center or outlet for your data capturing.”

He revealed further that the customer can view the authorized enrollment centers for biometric capture as contained in the message sent to him or her. “We understand how important this exercise is to Nigerians and we are ready to play our part by ensuring that Nigerians get their NIN through our platform, which can be accessed in various designated enrolment centres.

“We are quite excited to be the only Payment Service Bank currently undertaking the NIN registration exercise,” he noted. The managing director further described the initiative of the bank for the NIN registration exercise as a further testament to the quality of services and technological infrastructure available to customers. Also speaking on the project, the Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Kathleen Erhimu, disclosed that all necessary arrangements and facilities had been put in place to make the exercise seamless, stressing that adequate personnel have been deployed to all the enrolment centres to make the process much faster than currently experienced. COVID- 19 protocols are also duly observed.

