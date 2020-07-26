Hope rises for Ibom Deep Seaport as FEC approves construction

There is high hopes that construction work would soon start on the proposed Ibom Deep seaport which have long been in the works as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given its nod to the project.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon said having secured the approval of FEC, the state government is confident that the construction of the project would soon commence. When completed, the port, which has a natural depth of 17.5 meters, will berth mega vessels 10,000 TEUs.

This came as the the two local government areas that are the host communities of the proposed port were reported to be at each others throats recently over the naming of the seaport. Recall that the proposed deep seaport which was initially called ‘Ibaka Deep seaport’ was later rechristened ‘Ibom Deep seaport’ by the state government.

But indigenes of Mbo and Ibeno local government areas of the state, said no substantive name has been given to the seaport, even as the people of Ibeno LGA prefers the proposed seaport named after the local government.

Reacting to the development, however, the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, said that only the state government has the power to name the proposed Ibom Deep Seaport to be sited in the two local government areas of the state and that it has rightly done.

Okon told correspondents in Uyo that the claims by Ibeno people wanted the seaport should named Ibeno Deep Seaport or any other community in the state was unnecessary as the seaport belonged to Akwa Ibom State while the state government reserved the right to naming it.

The commissioner said that the successful execution of the project for now remained the priority of the state government and the investors. “A project of such nature requires stakeholders’ forum and we have had that for the Deep seaport. Moreover the seaport is not standing alone, it also have an industrial city sited side by side which will provide opportunities for heavy and small industries.

“Concerning the naming, it is government that have the legitimate right to name any of its asset and that is why you have the Ibom Deep Seaport. I don’t think the naming is a problem.

“What we are interested in is the success of the project because of the revenue opportunity it will provide for the nation and the state and the opportunities and employment opportunity for the youth of the state,” he said.

Okon said that though the documentation for the project came with its own challenges, all the approving Federal authorities in the chain of documentation supported and cooperated with the state government towards the actualization of the project.

The 17.5 metres natural depth of the seaport, the commissioner said remained an attraction for the project even as he expressed confidence in the ability of the preferred bidder, Bollore/ PowerChina Consortium to see to the actualization of the seaport and industrial city. On perceived delay in the approval of construction work on the project, the commissioner maintained that projects of such magnitude required a large amount of paper work, processing and due diligence to accomplish.

He appealed for patience from communities along the line of the project and the super highway for the payment of compensation and attributed the delay in the construction work on the highway to lack of funds occasioned by the coronavirus

