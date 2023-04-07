Hope Rises For NASSLAF Over Pending Salary Arrears, Minimum Wage

…as Forum pledges support for new CNA

Fresh hope has risen for the members of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) for the resolution of their outstanding salary arrears, minimum wage, and sundry financial entitlements that provoked lingering crises and Management over the years.

This was as the Forum promised to render unalloyed support to the new Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal, whose appointment was confirmed last week by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

NASSLAF which paid a congratulatory visit to the CNA on Thursday in Abuja expressed optimism that the new administrative head of the National Assembly would resolve all the pending issues that led to its lingering crisis with the previous management of the apex legislative institution.

This group of Aides has sustained a movement in the last three years on issues bordering on Aides’ welfare ranging from salary arrears, minimum wage, DTA, training, and other allied welfare matters, which had made the Forum to be on collision with previous CNAs.

The group which enjoys the overwhelming support of Legislative Aides had led protests, and media campaigns and even petitioned the relevant bodies in an attempt to get justice in the immediate past.

During the courtesy visit, the Forum presented a letter and a giant congratulatory card to the CNA, assuring the helmsman of their support and cooperation as he sets out to resolve the lingering impasse and mistrust between the Aides and the Management.

The letter signed by six zonal representatives and sighted by our correspondent reads in part: “We write on behalf of all Legislative Aides to congratulate you on your historic appointment as Clerk to the National Assembly. No doubt, the deluge of messages of goodwill pouring your way since your confirmation is a testament to your capacity, strength of character, and administrative acumen. From all indications, you are viewed as an honourable man who prioritizes the welfare of workers.

“Suffice it to say that this sentiment is pervasive among not just staff but also Legislative Aides. Little wonder that no appointment in National Assembly in recent times has been greeted with the euphoria and optimism that heralded your elevation.

“We are confident that you will justify and live up to the huge expectations of the National Assembly community. It is our firm belief that you will discharge the onerous responsibilities of this public with aplomb and human face guided by the fear of Almighty Allah”.

Continuing, they said: “Even as we celebrate your achievement, it is important to remind you of some outstanding welfare issues that have lingered on for a long, chief of which is the issue of Legislative Aides Minimum wage and salary arrears.

“In your previous position as the Director of Finance and Administration, you were actively involved in the series of meetings convened to resolve the issues. In those engagements you displayed uncommon empathy, candour, commitment and a clear understanding of the severity of the situation.

“This was why it did not surprise many of us when you began the implementation of our minimum wage increase with our January salaries even when your appointment had not been made substantive. Graciously, God has elevated you to a position where you can lay the issue to rest for the sake of the institution and posterity”.

The Convener of the meeting with the CNA,

Mr. Lawson Oviasogie and the Coordinator Mr. Zebis Prince, who spoke to our Correspondent on telephone, expressed hope that the new CNA would be different from the previous ones because of his antecedents

Mr. Oviasogie said: “Our contention has never been about personality but about institutional ineptitude and crass insensitivity. We frown at a situation where Aids were being used as conduits for financial misappropriation or malfeasance.

Our disenchantment has always been about National Assembly workers being denied of living working conditions especially those laced with statutory flavour like salary, minimum wage, DTA, trainings and other basic entitlements. With the benefit of close observation, I was confident of Mr. Tambuwal’s commitment to workers welfare having projected himself as one with humility, fear of God and the temperament to hold such sensitive position.

“I am optimistic and admonish my colleagues to keep it locked as our PRO would say. There is light at the end of the tunnel and it is not an oncoming train”.

On his part, Mr. Prince was more effusive of the CNA, saying: “He lived up to his reputation. I had my doubt based on past experience but those fears were quickly dispelled.

“He assured us as much and I am positive this new CNA will enjoy industrial harmony. I particularly envy the incoming Aides because they have a more proactive and empathetic administrator who does not delight in subjecting workers to unnecessary misery.

“In an institution filled with highwire politicking and vested interests, it is difficult to predict how long this honeymoon between Legislative Aides and the management will last. If recent history is anything to go by, one would observe cautious optimism. But who knows, maybe as the leader of the group boldly stated, it could perhaps herald a new era of a mutually beneficial relationship.”

