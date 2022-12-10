News Top Stories

Hope rises for Nigeria Air as court adjourns hearing to January 16, 2023

Hope for a quick resolution of the suit filed by some group of airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to stop or frustrate the floating of a national carrier-Nigeria Air could be within sight as the Federal High Court, Lagos has forward the date to January 16, 2022, from the earlier date of February 13, 2022, initial adjournment.

There are indications that the fireworks may have started in the law court as the case came up yesterday after the suit came up for a hearing. After hearing the submission of the counsel to the plaintiffs, Nureini Jimoh (SAN) and Nuhu Ahmed, who are counsels to Air Peace, Azman, Max Air, United Nigerian Airlines and Top Brass, Seun Oriowo and Oyin Koleosho, who are counsels for first defendant (Nigeria Air), the third defendant (Minister of Aviation), Hadi Sirika and fourth defendant (Attorney General of the Federation,) decided to make an order. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, after careful consideration of the oral application and submission of counsel granted an order to adjourn the matter to January 16, 2023.

It would be recalled that some airline operators had on November 16, 2022, made good their threat to halt, albeit temporarily until all matters relating to the setup of Nigeria Air are resolved. They had approached the court to halt the project.

 

