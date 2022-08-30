Hope rises for preservation of Nigeria’s history

In recognition of the importance of recordkeeping and history in Nigeria, students will soon be able to take a tour of the State House Library and Archives, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Antecedents

U nlike in some countries, the seat of power in Nigeria is not open to every Tom, Dick and Harry. The State House is one place that is not open to visitors and tourists. Indeed, it is a high security zone, shut to casual visitors including children and teens who may want to take a tour to further understand the rich history and heritage of their country.

Although, Nigerians are said to have a poor reading culture, even those who have the zeal to read often do not have access to good libraries. A good percent of the young generation find themselves in a situation whereby they only make do with historical facts as told by some elders or those they stumble upon by chance.

As the older generation gradually fades away with each passing day, there is an urgent need to preserve the nation’s history by all means possible, so the younger generation can have a better understanding of who they are, where they come from and the past events that have shaped the present day.

As citizens, they are entitled to know about the heroes and pace setters of their country. In a bid to achieve this, arrangements are already being made by the State House, to allow students in public and private secondary schools, access the State House Library and Archives.

Handbook for archives

Permanent Secretary State House, Abuja, Mr. Tijani Umar who made the disclosure during the public presentation and launching of a “Hand Book for Modern Archives and Records Management,” explained that it had become necessary to open up the State House Library and Archives for students to have access to the massive historical contents. He said that such tours of the archives would enable them understand the nation’s history.

According to him, such activity would promote the culture of reading, recording, archiving of history in the young ones in the country.

“For us to make progress in any endeavour as a nation and as a people, we have to better ourselves and the easiest route to better ourselves is to read. Once we read, learn and improve ourselves, then it will be a lot more easier for us to contribute to the institutions that we need.

“We are in custody of documents about the history of Nigeria which we all need to know to appreciate the great nation that we all are part of. Not everyone has access to those documents and that information so we are going to begin a programme where public and private schools especially secondary schools, are going to have an opportunity to come on a tour of the State House Library and Archives,” he said.

The problems

Umar who noted that Nigeria’s problems stemmed from weak institutions, stressed on the need for Nigerians to individually and collectively as a people, invest in building institutions by paying more attention to documentation, reading and learning.

An International Public Affairs Analyst, Mainasara Umar, who was at the book presentation, said there was an urgent need for the Federal and state governments to bring the country especially youths and students back to the basics of record keeping, basics of keeping the nation’s history, culture, customs and characters.

“These are the things that make Nigeria what it is today. We have a very long, rich history. When you talk about the Benin Kingdom, the NOK kingdom in Kaduna state and the Oyo kingdom.

Because of contemporary developments and our inability to go into preservation of historical monuments and archives, it’s unfortunate many people do not even know. “It is very important that we support these type of initiatives so that our own children and grandchildren will appreciate the labour’s of our today,” he said.

Analyst perception

The analyst noted that Benin should have been the nation’s capital being the oldest kingdom in the country. He said the reverse is the case because Nigeria has a poor record keeping and archiving system, leading to decay of history. “We don’t respect seniority in Nigeria because we don’t go back to history.

We have translated everything in Nigeria to the volume of money but we have what is better than that money; our culture, tradition and character. This was what made the first generation politicians tick. “The problems of Nigeria are humongous. The more you try to solve the problem the deeper you go into the intricacies. It is sad we are neglecting history and record keeping,” he said.

Book author

Author of the book, Mr. Aboi Mathhew Simon described the manner in which records were man handled in most institutions and organisations as unfortunate. He noted that the “book seeks to fill in the gaps to to complement the much efforts that are being made in achiving and record management especially the modern archives and record management processes.

“If you look at our repositories, the records are kept like junks in pools of dirt and quite often, if you go to the registry or record managers, it is a herculean task for them to sort out any information that is needed. Not getting information needed on past events or actions hampers continuity and decisions for the present action not to talk of the future.

Conclusion

“So this book helps greatly in many ways to tell us how we can arrange our records and we’re able to reorganize such records in the way that they were shelved at the registry following the classification that they were created.

This book is filling the gap of record assertion and helping the ease of doing business for MDAs,” he said. The event host, Mr. Jeremiah Peters, frowned at the over dependence of modern day students on the internet especially Google for all sorts of information. Peters said there was need to improve the nation’s record keeping and archive management system.

