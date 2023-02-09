News

Hormone injection may boost low libido –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Two new British studies have suggested that injections of the hormone kisspeptin could boost sexual desire in men and women. The results of the studies are published in the journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. When folks with low sexual desire received kisspeptin shots, areas of their brains charged with feeling sexual desire lit up on scans when they watched erotic videos.

“It’s very nice to see something that works in women and men,” said cosenior study author Dr. Alexander Comninos, a consultant in endocrinology and diabetes and an honorary clinical senior lecturer at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London. Kisspeptin may stimulate the release of other reproductive hormones, leading to enhanced desire. “Kisspeptin relieves the brake on true sexual arousal,” Comninos said. However, more studies in larger groups of people are needed to confirm the findings, and kisspeptin is still considered an investigational treatment. “We are in the early stages, but in five to 10 years, we may be able to use kisspeptin to treat distressing low sexual desire in men and women,” Comninos said. However, not everyone with low libido finds it distressing or concerning.”

 

Our Reporters

