Horror, as six killed during cult clash in Ekiti

No fewer than six persons have been killed in a rivalry cult clash that occurred on Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that a clash between two cult groups in the town ensued on Saturday night when a member of one of the cult groups, identified as ‘Ojuale’, was shot dead near Ikere City Hall in the Odo Oja area of the town.

Ojuale, an indigene of the town reportedly came from Port Harcourt, River State on Friday to attend a friend’s wedding before he was killed by rival cult members.

Shortly after he was murdered, his members came out on reprisal attack tormenting residents of the area.

The cause of the violence at the time of filling this report was yet unknown.

A resident of the town disclosed that five persons were killed when the attacks started on Saturday night, and another one on Sunday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...