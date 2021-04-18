Metro & Crime

Horror, as six killed during cult clash in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

No fewer than six persons have been killed in a rivalry cult clash that occurred on Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that a clash between two cult groups in the town ensued on Saturday night when a member of one of the cult groups, identified as ‘Ojuale’, was shot dead near Ikere City Hall in the Odo Oja area of the town.

Ojuale, an indigene of the town reportedly came from Port Harcourt, River State on Friday to attend a friend’s wedding before he was killed by rival cult members.

Shortly after he was murdered, his members came out on reprisal attack tormenting residents of the area.

The cause of the violence at the time of filling this report was yet unknown.

A resident of the town disclosed that five persons were killed when the attacks started on Saturday night, and another one on Sunday morning.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun launches document to end open defection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In its effort at putting an end to open defecation by the year 2025, the Ogun State government has said a document, which would serve as guiding template /working tools, by all and sundry, for the attainment of open defecation free status, had been developed for adoption. Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun said […]
Metro & Crime

Lion John Oriazowan is new Zonal 6a Chairperson

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club, Lion John Lucky Oriazowan is now the Zone 6a Chairperson and Membership Development Planners Chairperson of district 404b2 Nigeria, Lions Clubs International. In his speech the Zone Chairperson, who handed over office of the President to his successor few weeks back, said that he is […]
Metro & Crime

Cultists kill one, injure other in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Members of a dreaded cult group yesterday unleashed terror on residents of Ifo town in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, killed one and injured another.   New Telegraph learnt that the cultists went on the rampage in the popular Ifo market, attacking several people and robbing others of their valuables. The attack left […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica