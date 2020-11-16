HoS: FG boosting digital drive to fight corruption, poor performance 

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, on Monday said that the Federal Government was phasing out analogue operational systems and boosting digital drive to fight corruption and poor performance among Nigerian workers.

Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja, when she addressed participants during the Service-Wide workshop on performance management system.

The Head of Service, noted that the former analogue system provided civil servants with opportunities to evade responsibilities, leading to abysmal performance and lack of accountability.

While she explained that the digital switch over in government’s activities has reduced the chances of workers manipulating the annual performance system, she also stressed that workers will now be more accountable for their actions.

According to her, digitalizing the systems would also help the civil Service to pursue effectively articulated national goals in line with global standards.

Though she didn’t outline the national goals, she added the digitization of workers’ performance systems would eliminate corruption from Ministries Departments and Agencies of government, while also providing opportunities for skills’ acquisition for all categories of civil servants.

Like this: Like Loading...