HoS: FG boosting digital drive to fight corruption, poor performance 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,  Abuja

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation,  Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, on Monday said that the Federal Government was phasing out analogue operational    systems and boosting digital drive to fight corruption and poor performance among Nigerian workers.
Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja, when she addressed participants during the Service-Wide workshop on performance management system.
The Head of Service, noted that the former analogue system provided civil servants with opportunities to evade responsibilities, leading to abysmal performance and lack of accountability.
While she explained that the digital switch over in government’s activities has reduced the chances of workers manipulating the annual performance system, she also stressed that workers will now be  more accountable for their actions.
According to her, digitalizing the systems would also help the civil Service to pursue effectively articulated national goals in line with global standards.
Though she didn’t outline the national goals, she added the digitization of workers’ performance systems would eliminate corruption from Ministries Departments and Agencies of government,  while also providing opportunities for skills’ acquisition for all categories of civil servants.

News

Algeria referendum: A vote ‘to end years of deviousness’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Algerians are voting in a referendum that is meant to cement changes made possible after long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign last year. But opponents say it falls short of fundamental reform. The referendum’s timing is auspicious, reports the BBC. It falls on November 1 – the anniversary of the start of […]
News

Enugu discharges 322 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 322 laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 cases have been treated and discharged in Enugu State since the beginning of the pandemic. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, has said in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, putting the number of laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 related deaths at 16. The state has 515 confirmed […]
News

Suspended NSITF MD, directors ‘stole’ N48bn without paying salaries – Ngige

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige on Tuesday accused the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr Adebayo Somefun, former executive directors and other officials of stealing N48 billion. Ngige made the allegations before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of […]

