News

HoS To Civil Servants: Keep abreast of current digital reforms

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSoF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, has charged civil servants in the country to always keep abreast with reforms going on in the civil service nationwide with emphasis on digital reforms. Yemi-Esan gave the charge while addressing members of the Federal Civil Service Union at the inauguration of the state’s reconstructed club house in Yola yesterday.

She equally told them to exploit other income generating investments. While advising civil servants to learn other entrepreneurship ventures before their retirement, Yemi-Esan urged them to be active in pushing for their welfare, including higher salaries, noting that nothing stopped civil servants from expressing their needs through their respective unions. According to her, “Civil servants are good at complaining rather than offering solutions to better their future, stressing that on her part; “She had been pushing for better civil service pay, but that her efforts needed to be backed up by those directly affected by a pay system that many silently complain about.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Subscribers to enjoy another season of Glo Smartphone Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, is determined to delight its subscribers as it kick-starts a new season of its Smartphone Festival, which began in July. Smartphone Festival was designed as a reward programme that guaranteed up to six months’ bundled data to subscribers who purchased smartphones from any of the network’s customer care outlets across the […]
Business News

NITDA: Nigeria’s data protection sector worth N3.4bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Activities of data protection in Nigeria over the last year has created a new sector now worth over N3.4 billion, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said.   Director-General of the Agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this, said many companies, including startups, are now turning up to play in the sector, which […]
News

Anambra: In the throes of strange gunmen

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

They stormed the Aguata Local Government Area Headquarters in Ekwulobia, Anambra State at about 3.30pm on that fateful day and barricaded the Ekwulobia – Mpkologwu – Uga road. Thereafter, the gang of gunmen commenced heavy sporadic and indiscriminate shooting of automatic assault rifles; making their way into the council premises and successfully set the entire […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica