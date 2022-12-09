HoS To Civil Servants: Keep abreast of current digital reforms

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSoF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, has charged civil servants in the country to always keep abreast with reforms going on in the civil service nationwide with emphasis on digital reforms. Yemi-Esan gave the charge while addressing members of the Federal Civil Service Union at the inauguration of the state’s reconstructed club house in Yola yesterday.

She equally told them to exploit other income generating investments. While advising civil servants to learn other entrepreneurship ventures before their retirement, Yemi-Esan urged them to be active in pushing for their welfare, including higher salaries, noting that nothing stopped civil servants from expressing their needs through their respective unions. According to her, “Civil servants are good at complaining rather than offering solutions to better their future, stressing that on her part; “She had been pushing for better civil service pay, but that her efforts needed to be backed up by those directly affected by a pay system that many silently complain about.

