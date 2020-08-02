Metro & Crime

Hospital shut as 9 medical personnel test positive in Oyo

A Specialist hospital at Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has been shut down by the Oyo State government following results of COVID-19 tests on nine medical personnel of the hospital which returned positive.
New Telegraph learnt that two patients in the hospital had earlier tested positive leading to the test conducted on all the medical personnel in a section of the hospital. When samples of the cases were taken, seven nurses and two doctors in the hospital were asked  to go into isolation.
According to a source which spoke with New Telegraph, it was said that: “Out of those who tested negative, there was a woman nurse among them. Owing to this discovery, the government has given directive that the hospital be shut down.
“In fact, NCDC has evacuated the positive patient on admission to Olodo Centre, yesterday (Saturday). All the patients have also been discharged. What normally happens is that whenever a patient is tested positive, the hospital is fumigated immediately he or she is evacuated.
“The bureaucracy in the Civil Service is slowing down things. Health workers at the facility are at high risk. It is advisable government goes there for full fumigation of the hospital, to forestall problem,” the source said.
According to a doctor: “People have been falling sick and whenever they go to hospitals, they end up infecting health officials in the process. It has happened at the University College Hospital, UCH, Adeoyo and others.”

