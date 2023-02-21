News

Hospital Support Programme: NLNG signs MoU with three teaching hospitals

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

To further deepen it’s interventions in quality delivery of health care services through its Hospital Support Programme (HSP), the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with three teaching hospitals in the country.

 

The MoU which was signed yesterday in Abuja with the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, signals  the commencement of the Phase 2 of the HSP programme aimed at improving health care delivery and building a better Nigeria.

According to the Deputy Director NLNG, Olalekan Ogunleye, the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital would get a twin suite operating theatre, an accident and emergency care unit would be constructed at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital while the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital would get a renal facility.

He said: “All these will be completed and commissioned within this year 2023. The four outstanding for Phase 1 will. be completed and commissioned this year. “We have a plan to also initiate our interventions in 2024 in Asaba, Nnewi and also in Bauchi and it goes on and on. We have a model.that has been tested.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

