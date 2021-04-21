Metro & Crime

Hospital worker held trying to sell baby for N500,000

Juliana Francis National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested two people for allegedly attempting to sell and buy a baby for N500,000.

 

The suspects are a federal civil servant based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Mrs. Wilson Erurom and an employee of First Fertility Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State, Mr. Marksoo Uzer. Erurom, User and two others, Albert Motemi and Gabriel Gav, were arrested in Makurdi, through the combined effort of NAPTIP and the Department of State Services (DSS) personnel.

 

The Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, disclosed their arrest in a statement. She said: “During interrogation, the woman, who is the intending buyer, stated that she linked up with the suspect after listening to an advertorial in one of the broadcast stations in Yenagoa in which the man boasted of assisting people to get children either through in-planting, invitro fertilisation or outright adoption.”

 

Erurom explained that because age was no longer on her side, she preferred outright adoption of an infant and had subsequently paid N500,000 for the purpose. According to her, after the safe delivery of the baby in question, she received a call from the man urging her to come to Makurdi for the baby,

 

She said: “When I got to Makurdi, I lodged in a hotel. The following day, I saw the man and he told me that the ‘surrogacy mother,’ suddenly changed her mind. I didn’t know what happened.

 

“As I was trying to find my way back to Bayelsa State the following day, I was arrested by men of the DSS and handed over to NAPTIP.”

