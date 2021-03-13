Hospitality 360 Africa partners NIHOTOUR on ‘No to dirty kitchen’ campaign

Travel & Tourism

The era of food poisioning and related contaminations being faced by operators in the hospitality business may soon be a thing of the past, as the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in partnership with Hospitality 360 Africa Limited, are to embark on the promotion of a healthy prone initiative known as ‘#SayNoToDirtyKitchen’ campaign.

The campaign, according to the two partners, is targeted at evolving clean and hygienic kitchens particularly at public places in the country. This disclosure was made by the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, during the signing of a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) by the two bodies to seal the deal at the Abuja Headquarters of the institute. Stressing that the campaign will bring about healthy eating environment in public eateries, Kangiwa stated the relevance of the campaign in line with the institute’s training mandate.

He said that NIHOTOUR should not only be concerned with training people on cookery but must ensure that the cooking is done in a clean and hygienic environment that does not endanger the health of customers who patronise the eatery centres.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Hospitality 360 Africa Limited, Emeka Ihumezie, noted that the ‘#SayNoTo- DirtyKitchen’ campaign is a clarion call to the general public to improve on kitchen hygiene and cleanliness, stressing that it would also draw the attention of all stakeholders to their rights and responsibilities in building a culture of cleanliness.

