Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skill Council of Nigeria inaugurated

The Governing Board of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Council of Nigeria has been inaugurated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja. The governor board is made of the board of trustees and board of directors, with members drawn from different fields in the tourism sector.

Members of the board of trustees are: Chairman, Alhaji Tijani Aliyu, who is the director general of Kano Chamber of Commerce, an industrialist and entrepreneur; Secretary; Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, DG, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); Tana Fersuela of Wavecrest, is a professional hospitality trainer; and Chief Samuel Alabi,is the chairman of Board of Trustees of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and company secretary/ head, Legal Services, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

While members of the board of directors are: Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, president of Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN); Alhaji Aminu Agoha, travel consultant; Alhaji Abdulhamide M. Sheriff, professional tourism trainer; Alhaji Saleh Rabo, travel consultant and president of FTAN; Ini Akpabio, chairman of NANET Group; Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, travel consultant and president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Lubabatu Timothy, consultant and event organiser, Ikechi Uko, CEO, Akwaaba African Travel Market and Atqnews, and Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, CEO, Tarzan Marine Transport.

