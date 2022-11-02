News

Hospitality business resumes in FCT as terror attack fear fizzles out

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Comment(0)

Despite the terror alarm and caution travel advisories issued by select foreign nations to their citizens resident in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), major hotels in Abuja metropolis are experiencing cash out boom and high patronage. Findings by New Telegraph showed that the three major flagship hotels in the metropolis – Transcorp Hilton Hotel, NICON Luxury and Frasier Suite – were still a beehive of activities.

The fourth hotel – Sheraton & Towers acquired recently by 22 Hospitality Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NIPCO Plc – is shut down for major renovation and repairs. Abuja, the seat of power and its adjunct satellite towns had been enveloped by tension, triggered by fear of impending terrorists’ attacks, supposedly an intelligence information shared to foreign citizens by their respective countries. Among the countries that issued travel advisories to their citizens resident in Nigeria to leave for fear of terrorists’ attack include UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria, India and Germany.

At prestigious Transcorp Hilton Plc, the hotel was steaming with usual activities – functions, checking in were ongoing with stricter security surveillance enforcement. One of the security personnel among the set manning main entrance gate to the mega facility told this medium that the security alert had an initial slowdown effect on business. He said that normal uptick in lodging functions resumed mid-last week. “We are back to full swing activities. At the initial time when the US and her allies issued the security advisory notice, people hurriedly checked out. But later, activities resumed in full swing. You know, Sheraton Hotel is currently on lockdown for maintenance and renovation.

The lockdown pushes more clients and activities to Hilton. As I speak with you, UNESCO is currently having an engagement at Hilton Hotels, which Minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is attending. “The management is doubling security checks here. You can notice heavy detachment of military personnel within the hotel for security purposes. The staff entrance gate has been shut down, leaving the main gate the only gate open to use to everyone. The main gate is half-closed with close monitoring both by our in-house security and military personnel.

The space provided is for one vehicle to go in and come out at a time,” he told New Telegraph. At NICON luxury hotels located at Central Business District, a lady reception who spoke to New Telegraph confirmed: “Our hotel is fully booked for activities. The shutting down of Sheraton for renovations has become NICON Luxury’s gain. Events that were billed for Sheraton now come to us, including lodging. Before now, our monthly revenue was in the region of N50 million to N60 million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Covid19 brought the Entertainment Industry to its knees – Yungbady

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ezebue Richard a.k.a Yungbady a Russian-based Nigeria Afro hip-hop musical talent has revealed how the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry to its knees. The Africa Woman crooner has said he had to shelve most of his plans that were made for this year when the pandemic broke out. Yungbady, who according […]
News

Ortom: Nobody should think of coming to Benue to rig 2023 polls

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will mobilise against rigging of elections in the state in 2023, but emphasised that anyone who insists on coming to the state to rig should say his last prayers. The governor spoke in Makurdi while reacting to claims by the All […]
News

NUT gives conditions for reopening of schools in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Public school teachers in Ogun State yesterday demanded provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and hand sanitizers, among others, as conditions for reopening of schools in the state. The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, gave the conditions while speaking with reporters at the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica