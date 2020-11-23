Host communities task oil firm on gas flaring, youth employment

The host communities of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc in Edo and Delta states at the weekend urged the company to strive towards a gradual end of the problem of gas flaring to reduce the health implication on residents around the installations and environs.

The people also appealed to the oil firm to take urgent steps to employ indigent youths into the company in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the area.

The host communities made the demands when the management team of Seplat, led by its Chairman and Managing Director, Ambrose Orjiakor and Roger Brown respectively, visited Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Enogie of Oben in Oben, Edo State, Fredrick Og emwonyi and the Orodje of Okpe in Orerokpe, Delta State, Felix Mujakperuo, respectively.

Spokesperson for Oben community, Friday Eboigbe, had decried the health implication of gas flaring to the host community. Seplat’s oil field, OML 4, is hosted by four communities in Oben in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

Eboigbe said: “It is imperative to tackle the effect of gas flaring on the health of the host communities,”

Like this: Like Loading...