Host Community Day: Dangote Cement, Ibese rolls out CSR projects

Posted on

Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese plant, has taken its social performance initiative a notch higher with the launch of multi-million Naira Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects for its host communities at the weekend During the event tagged “2022 Host Community Day”, the company unveiled various empowerment programmes in skill acquisition, scholarship, farming techniques training as well as empowerment of vulnerable women in its 17 host communities.

 

Recall that more than 120 students from primary school to higher institutions filed out to receive their scholarship cheques, while 50 vulnerable women among them widows went home with grinding machines to support their household income.

Dangote Cement Ibese Plant equally launched its maiden issue of Community Newsletter as part of measures to intimate the people of the host communities wherever they are on developments as far as social performance record in host communities is concerned.

The traditional rulers of the host communities that graced the occasion were full of praises to the management of Dangote Cement as they joined in the unveiling of some projects already completed for the use of the people.

 

