News

Hostage siege ends after Ukrainian president endorses Phoenix film

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A gunman in Ukraine armed with an automatic rifle and grenades has surrendered to police and released 13 hostages after the country’s president consented to his demand to recommend the 2005 film Earthlings starring Joaquin Phoenix.
The niche film recommendation, delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over Facebook, helped end an hours-long standoff in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, where 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh seized a bus and demanded that dozens of government officials admit to being “terrorists”.
During the hostage crisis, which began on Tuesday morning, Kryvosh opened fire and threw a grenade at a police drone. The reports of automatic gunfire sent some journalists at the scene diving for cover. No one was seriously injured during the standoff. A bullet was reported to have nearly struck the national chief of police, reports The Guardian.
The gunman also spoke with journalists and monitored social media during the hostage crisis, although his Twitter account was eventually deactivated. One hostage, who spoke with a journalist by telephone during the crisis, begged them to put the gunman in touch with the president’s office.
Zelenskiy spoke directly with Kryvosh, a spokeswoman said, after which three of the hostages were released from the bus. The rest were released shortly after he posted a short video online about a Joaquin Phoenix film critical of the poor treatment of animals.
“The film Earthlings from 2005. Everyone should watch it,” Zelenskiy said in the video released over Facebook. It was deleted after Kryvosh surrendered and replaced with a note thanking police and others who helped end the hostage crisis.
“Human life is the most important value. We have not lost anyone,” Zelenskiy wrote.
Kryvosh is an animal rights activist, local media reported. He had also spent nearly a decade in prison on fraud and weapons charges and was described by police as “unstable” after the incident.
Kryvosh, holding an automatic rifle and wearing a beret, wrote a more than 500-page manifesto and delivered an anti-government screed shortly before he boarded the bus in Lutsk on Tuesday and told police that he had rigged it with explosives.
Late on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Arsen Avakov, said: “The film … is a good one. And you don’t have to be so screwed up and cause such a horror for the whole country – you can watch it without that.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu’s deputy, least qualified to govern Ondo-Ex-HoS

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the race towards the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State gathers steam, the former Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Ajose Kudehinbu, has berated the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, over his purported move to contest the governorship seat with his boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the polls. Kudehinbu, who came hard on the […]
News Top Stories

774,000 recruitment: NASS leadership to resolve rift with minister

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the leadership of the House has commenced moves to resolve the face-off between the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Productivity and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, over the recruitment of 774,000 Nigerian youths by the Federal Government. Gbajabiamila, who gave […]
News Top Stories

Study: Nigeria to become World’s 9th largest economy in 2100

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A new study by the University of Washington, yesterday, projected Nigeria becoming world’s ninth largest economy by next century – 2100 – amid shrink population. Currently 28th largest global economy, Nigeria’s economy is predicted to witness negative GDP growth this year and gradually improve its ranking to 17th largest in 2050. The study by University […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: