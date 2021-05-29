News

HOSTCOM charges youths on training programme

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has advised youths of the region to be focused and serious minded as they conclude plans on a training programmed billed for next month geared at transforming the youths. The Nigeria content development and monitoring board is billed to train 1, 000 youths drawn from the oil impacted communities who have suffered oil exploration and exploitation in the Niger Delta region.

The youths will be trained on web design, catering, leather craft, paint production, bead, gele making, and information technology among other skills. Addressing the youths during the weekend at the HOSTCOM secretariat in Yenagoa, the state chairman of the group, His Royal Highness, Boma Kerekebunah, urged the youths to embrace the training with all sense of responsibility, adding that at the end of the training, there will be starter packs to start their lives with. Refuting the allegation making the rounds that he was selling the forms for the training, Boma denied the allegation, saying that he was not selling any form but that the allegation antics by those in charge to share the slots among themselves.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The Asus ZenBook Flip S: Power in Design, Display & Performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) is ASUS’ latest 2-in-1 ultrabook that can double as a tablet also. The review below highlights the powerful design, great display and impressive performance put together in this new addition to ASUS’ ZenBook laptop portfolio.   The newly launched ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA) by ASUS is a premium-end 2 in […]
News Top Stories

FG: We’ll keep economy active through fiscal interventions

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that it had instituted fiscal measures aimed at improving revenue generation and entrenching a regime of prudence with emphasis on achieving value for money. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, stated this at the National Assembly complex, during his presentation to the Senate joint Committee […]
News

Turkey’s Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, the country’s official gazette said on Saturday, despite calls from campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence. The Council of Europe accord, forged in Istanbul, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica