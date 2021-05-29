HOSTCOM charges youths on training programme

The leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has advised youths of the region to be focused and serious minded as they conclude plans on a training programmed billed for next month geared at transforming the youths. The Nigeria content development and monitoring board is billed to train 1, 000 youths drawn from the oil impacted communities who have suffered oil exploration and exploitation in the Niger Delta region.

The youths will be trained on web design, catering, leather craft, paint production, bead, gele making, and information technology among other skills. Addressing the youths during the weekend at the HOSTCOM secretariat in Yenagoa, the state chairman of the group, His Royal Highness, Boma Kerekebunah, urged the youths to embrace the training with all sense of responsibility, adding that at the end of the training, there will be starter packs to start their lives with. Refuting the allegation making the rounds that he was selling the forms for the training, Boma denied the allegation, saying that he was not selling any form but that the allegation antics by those in charge to share the slots among themselves.

