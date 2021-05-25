HOSTCOM charges youths on vocational training

As the Nigeria content development and monitoring board plans to kick start the training of 1,000 youths of Bayelsa State next month, the leadership of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has advised her youth to be serious minded as they embark on the training.

These are youths drawn from the oil impacted communities who have suffered oil exploration and exploitation in the Niger Delta region.

The youths, he said, will be trained on web design, catering, leather craft, paint production, bead and gele making, information technology among other skills.

Addressing the youths on Tuesday at the HOSTCOM Secretariat in Yenagoa, the state chairman of the group, His Royal Highness, Boma Kerekebunah urged the youth to embrace the training with all sense of zeal adding that at the end of the training, there will be starter packs to start their lives with.

Refuting the allegation making round that he was selling the forms for the training, Chief Boma clarified that he was not selling any form disclosing that that was the antics those in charge brought up in order to share the slots among themselves.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Elder’s Council of HOSTCOM, Richard Erimebogho said: “Simbi knows that our youths are suffering. That was he approved 1000 slots training for our Bayelsa youths. He is a good man.”

