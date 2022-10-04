News

HOSTCOM demands for inclusion into oil, gas surveillance contract

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Members of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) Bayelsa State chapter has asked that they be included in the oil and gas surveillance and security contract as contained in the petroleum industry act.

Speaking Tuesday in Yenagoa during an advocacy visit to the president of Ijaw nation congress Benjamin Okaba, the Chairman of HOSTCOM, Pastor Samson Debby Graham also called on the Bayelsa State Government to establish the Bayelsa State Oil Producing Development Commission as it done in other oil producing states  maintaining that BASOPADEC has passed through all the necessary processes in the state.

In his speech, the chairman pleaded with the INC president to help the group secure the training of HOSTCOM 1,000 youths at the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board.

He, however, assured the president that there are no issues between their group and any other group per say.

Responding the INC President assured them that he was solidly behind them maintaining that they want to exterminate the people of the region so that they will have free access to the oil and gas resources.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
News Top Stories

Deborah: Terminate participation in NIREC, Northern CAN tells Christian leaders

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Following the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel over alleged blasphemy, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapters in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, have called on all Christian leaders to desist from further participation in the activities related to the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), until Islamic clerics were able to control the religious extremism […]
News Top Stories

NANS gives ASSU/FG one-week ultimatum

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

T he National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has given the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) one week to reopen universities, or face shutting down of the country. NANS gave the warning in Awka, the Anambra State capital, yesterday during a peaceful protest against the closure of universities in the […]
News

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi and the four assailants were killed along with two security guards and a police officer in the operation to secure the complex, police have said. The gunmen attacked the stock exchange grounds, in Pakistan’s financial capital, with grenades and guns on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica