HOSTCOM demands for inclusion into oil, gas surveillance contract

Members of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) Bayelsa State chapter has asked that they be included in the oil and gas surveillance and security contract as contained in the petroleum industry act.

Speaking Tuesday in Yenagoa during an advocacy visit to the president of Ijaw nation congress Benjamin Okaba, the Chairman of HOSTCOM, Pastor Samson Debby Graham also called on the Bayelsa State Government to establish the Bayelsa State Oil Producing Development Commission as it done in other oil producing states maintaining that BASOPADEC has passed through all the necessary processes in the state.

In his speech, the chairman pleaded with the INC president to help the group secure the training of HOSTCOM 1,000 youths at the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board.

He, however, assured the president that there are no issues between their group and any other group per say.

Responding the INC President assured them that he was solidly behind them maintaining that they want to exterminate the people of the region so that they will have free access to the oil and gas resources.

