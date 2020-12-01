HOSTCOM: We’ll join forces with FG to fight crime in Niger Delta

The host communities of the Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas Community (HOSTCOM) have assured the Federal Government that it will join forces with the government to tackle the problems of oil bunkering, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping and other anti-social activities in the Niger Delta region.

This is as the group said that HOSTCOM is a noble and famous grassroots institution devoid of criminal tendencies, and therefore would resist any form of intimidation by few individuals and or allowed any group or groups of persons to use organisation in disguise to perpetuate criminality and militancy in the area.

The organisation, which spoke through its National President, Benjamin Tamanarebi Style, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, however, described the organisation as a noble and famous grassroots institution devoid of criminal tendencies.

The President said that HOSTCOM, therefore, would resist any form of criminality and intimidation by a few individuals, warning the public to disregard a group it described as unpatriotic individuals who called for a fictitious AGM meeting on behalf of HOSTCOM

