Hosting MIL’ll address fake news, hate speech –FG

The Nigerian government has said that this year’s Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) to be hosted by the country in October would help in addressing the growing incidences of fake news, misinformation and hate speech. Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the inauguration of Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the event in Abuja on Friday, said that the decision to give Nigeria the hosting right is a testament to the country’s advocacy against misinformation and fake news. The minister recalled that Nigeria successfully hosted the first global forum for partnership on MIL in 2013, which he said, gave birth to the UNESCO MIL alliance.

He stated that Nigeria’s contributions towards the birth and the growth of MIL, especially in the West African sub-region, played a large role in UNESCO’s decision to offer the country the right to host this year’s event. “Since we agreed to host the 11th edition of the Global Media and Information Literacy week, we have been working with the UNESCO secretariat, UNESCO regional office, Abuja and other stakeholders to host the world to a befitting and memorable event. “A critical aspect of this preparation is the choice of the theme and the development of the concept note,” he said.

 

