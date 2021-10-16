Hot and cold Eagles!

The recent FIFA international window was quite interesting all over the world. In Europe, world champions France won the UEFA Nations League in a dramatic way. The French defeated Belgium 3-2 in the semis after fighting from two goals down to earn a berth to the final. Against Spain in the final, France again came from behind to win 2-1 in regulation time. Germany and Denmark had a good run in the World Cup qualifiers and the two countries picked tickets to feature in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo in the colours of Portugal scored four goals in two matches for his country to show that age has nothing to do with his goal scoring potency.

Against Luxemburg, he recorded a hat-trick in Portugal’s 5-0 victory. He is now the first player in football history to record 10 international hattricks…no doubt an amazing football legend. Top teams in Africa showed class and hunger to be at the World Cup. Ghana, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa recorded impressive wins home and away to be on course for the trip to Qatar next year. Senegal became the first team through to Africa’s playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after winning their qualifier against Namibia 3-1 on Tuesday. Morocco joined Senegal in the play-offs as they beat hosts Guinea 4-1 in a Group I clash decided in Conakry.

It is always important to be in a commanding position in the table in the qualifiers. Nigeria is one of the big teams in African football but over time, the Super Eagles have been inconsistent. In the games recorded in the last window on the continent and beyond, the Super Eagles crumbled and fumbled to record the most embarrassing result. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Central African Republic in Lagos.

No one saw that coming. It was a rude shock. The first two games won in the Qatar 2002 qualifiers were won by sheer luck not the tactics and management coach Gernot Rohr. Nigeria is ranked by FIFA as 32nd in the world and fifth in Africa while CAR is 124th in the world and 32nd in Africa. And so, how Eagles lost the match beats the imagination of many. Against Liberia, it was due to the individual brilliance of Kelechi Iheanacho that made the country win 2-0. Away to Cape Verde, two defensive errors earned the Eagles another 2-1 win. Osimhen pounced on a rebound for the first goal while the second was an own goal.

The defeat suffered in Lagos reflected the deficiency in the coaching crew led by Rohr. Eagles’ 2-0 win in the away fixture in Duala was not enough to qualify Nigeria for the playoffs and with Cape Verde on seven points against Nigeria’s nine, a ticket to the playoff stage cannot be guaranteed until the last day except Cape Verde loses surprisingly at home to Liberia.

Depending on other results for progress in a World Cup qualifier is bad for Nigeria at this stage of the country’s football. Getting a ticket to Qatar is now dicey because Nigeria could drop out of the top five positions in Africa in the FIFA Rankings with Egypt (sixth), Ghana (seventh), Cote d Ivoire (eighth) and Cameroon (ninth) waiting for a slip to climb the ladder. If Nigeria manages to pick the only ticket in Group C as expected, the country must also ensure a top five place on the rankings.

This is because the top five will be seeded to face the remaining five for the final round of qualification playoffs. No doubt, it is better to be among the top five to avoid Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. But Egypt and Ghana are among those expected to be between the sixth and 10th place.

Sadly, it is tough for Nigeria especially because Rohr’s competence is in doubt because he has been unable to deploy the players accordingly for results. The current players are good but Rohr is deficient in the discharge of his duties.

The last two games against Liberia and Cape Verde are very crucial and they are must-win games. Play-off ticket is not automatic yet for Nigeria while the ticket to Qatar is still DICEY because of the hot and cold nature of the Eagles due to the deficient handler in charge, ROHR.

*This column will be on break as I embark on my annual vacation. Will be back in November!

