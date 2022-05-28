Travel & Tourism

Hotel Madiba excites with luxury offerings

Hotel Madiba as a luxury hotel is in a distinct world, set apart from the crowd by its exquisite, elegant and sophisticated features, with its architectural façade exuding opulence befitting the hideaway of kings and queens.Its princely outlook and fascinating nature is further pronounced in its array of facilities that are by their nature and design richly built to exude the luxury feel of the hotel while its services, which are curated by professionals are excellently delivered with a touch of personal feel. Located in the Elegushi area of Lekki, Lagos, Hotel Madiba is part of the Kohinoor family, a brand which is fast gaining foot hood in Nigeria for its multi offerings that include the promotion of elevated Lifestyle18 as evinced from its luxury hotels and short let apartments; super mart offering general and household goods, and quick service offerings in highly rated restaurants. By virtue of its rich family heritage, the hotel is located within the easily accessible precinct of other properties within the family. It is beside Kohinoor Lagos and Madiba Mart, 30 seconds drive from Lifestyle18 Apartments and about seven minutes drive from Elegushi Palace.

Facilities/Services

Rooms

Its features six rooms of different categories, such as Bali, Zanzibar, Capetown, Mauritius, Santorini and Maldives all stylishly fitted and furnished with modern amenities for the comfort and relaxation of guests. Some include ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries, settees, work desk and chair, free WiFi, LED smart TV, DSTV decoder for each room, king sized and comfy bed as well as a mini-bar. Cot and extra bed are available on request.

Dining/Wining

It also boasts a richly and artistically fitted allday restaurant that has become a home to many visitors and foodies in the city because of its wide selection of richly toasted cuisines, ranging from African to continental as well as rare local Nigerian foods from the different food baskets of the country. Guests are also treated to à la carte or a full English/ Irish breakfast.

Wellness/promotion of healthy life style Hotel

Madiba also offers facilities and services that are tailored towards wellness and healthy life style, with its specially curated fitness and gym centre that is fitted with a number of amenities for relaxation of the body through different fitness equipment as well as sauna and treatment rooms offering a number of modern massage and therapy services.

Ancillary facilities/services

Twenty four hours room service, secured car park, 24 hours power supply, valet and concierge service, dry cleaning and laundry service among others

 

Our Reporters

