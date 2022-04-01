Hotel manager lures, rapes Corps member inside hotel in Osogbo

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a hotelier, Identified as Joseph Adeleye for allegedly raping a corps member inside a hotel.

The randy hotelier it was learnt lured the corps member into a seclusive room inside the hotel and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

New Telegraph gathered that the corps member (name withheld) was attached to the hotel which is located at GRA area of Osogbo as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) and was working as the admin officer of the organisation when the incident occurred

The corps member while narrating her ordeal told our correspondent said that the incident occurred last week Friday night when she was on duty.

She said: “The manager, Mr Adeleye requested that I should bring a bottle of beer to his room, after he collected it, he started to inquire from me my plan after NYSC, I was not too fine with it because we are in enclosed room, few minutes later he started touching me and I resisted pulling his hands off my body, but suddenly, he pulled me closer and turned my face on the bed and put his hands in my trouser and inserted it in my private part.

“He then pulled my trouser from behind, turned my face up and wanted to penetrate me, I was resisting him. He was too heavy for me, I even bite him, yet, he carried on. I shouted on top of my voices but no one could hear me because the room was a bit far from where other staff are.

“He penetrated and he poured his semen on my body and pant. When he discovered that I couldn’t breath very well, he stood and I ran out of the room.

“The following day, two of my female corps members discovered I wasn’t not playing or relating with them very well, they inquired what happened. I couldn’t tell them at first, but when I couldn’t hold the tears anymore, I told them what happened to me and they encouraged me to report the matter to the police and I did. He was later arrested and detained.”

The Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...