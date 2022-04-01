Metro & Crime

Hotel manager lures, rapes Corps member inside hotel in Osogbo

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a hotelier, Identified as Joseph Adeleye for allegedly raping a corps member inside a hotel.

The randy hotelier it was learnt lured the corps member into a seclusive room inside the hotel and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

New Telegraph gathered that the corps member (name withheld) was attached to the hotel which is located at GRA area of Osogbo as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) and was working as the admin officer of the organisation when the incident occurred

The corps member while narrating her ordeal told our correspondent said that the incident occurred last week Friday night when she was on duty.

She said: “The manager, Mr Adeleye requested that I should bring a bottle of beer to his room, after he collected it, he started to inquire from me my plan after NYSC, I was not too fine with it because we are in enclosed room, few minutes later he started touching me and I resisted pulling his hands off my body, but suddenly, he pulled me closer and turned my face on the bed and put his hands in my trouser and inserted it in my private part.

“He then pulled my trouser from behind, turned my face up and wanted to penetrate me, I was resisting him. He was too heavy for me, I even bite him, yet, he carried on. I shouted on top of my voices but no one could hear me because the room was a bit far from where other staff are.

“He penetrated and he poured his semen on my body and pant. When he discovered that I couldn’t breath very well, he stood and I ran out of the room.

“The following day, two of my female corps members discovered I wasn’t not playing or relating with them very well, they inquired what happened. I couldn’t tell them at first, but when I couldn’t hold the tears anymore, I told them what happened to me and they encouraged me to report the matter to the police and I did. He was later arrested and detained.”

The Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Vigilantes arrest four-man robbery gang in Abi

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Members of a four-man robbery gang operating in a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, have been arrested by vigilantes at Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia, Abia State.   The gang, said to be terrorising the Ohafia area, was arrested by the local vigilantes during the burial of a native of the community, Friday Arunsi, who was […]
Metro & Crime

Engagement of youths will reduce conflicts – NGO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, (FPHCM) has identified gainful engagement of youths as one of the major ways to reduce, if not bring to an end to the conflicts witnessed in some parts of the country. To this end, a communiqué jointly signed by Maggi Tsokwa and Miss Kerkebe Ibrahim at the end […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Akeredolu appoints 17 Perm Secs, three Turtors-General, Statistician General

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of 17 Permanent Secretaries in the state’s public service. In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde, three Tutor-Generals as well as the state’s Statistician General were also appointed by Akeredolu. While urging them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica