Hotel Managers Conference heads to Owerri July 13

It is perhaps to the credit of the brimming hospitality space of Owerri that the organisers of the annual Hotel Managers Conference (HMC), which is now in its fifth year and gaining traction by the day, have decided to head to Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, for this year’s edition. Spanning July 14, the two days gathering, which will both witness professional training sessions and master classes to be handled by notable professionals with vast experience in hotel operation and management, has as theme, Performance Management; Managers and Owners Dilemma. One of the high profile and most visible businesses witnessing upsurge in its ranks is certainly the hospitality market in Owerri, as over the years the city has earned the unofficial sobriquet of Nigeria’s hotel capital city.

It may not have attracted any of the big five global hotel chains yet, however, it is amazing to see how a number of other international and independent brands are jostling for attention in the market, with most of the city’s landscape occupied by hotels, lounges and bars as well as eateries and other hospitality outfits. Despite the seemingly lull in the market and a push back in night life in the city, Owerri has continued to attract attention of investors in hotel business and from the development pipeline, the surge is not letting off steam with many hotels still in the pipeline and billed to open to the public in no distant time.

It is therefore, not surprising that the Convener of HMC, Olugbenga Sunday, has this year turned his gaze on Owerri as the host of the two days event, which is dedicated to spotlighting the hospitality market, with particular reference to the operators, who through the platform are offered trained and networking opportunities to develop and horn their set skills, with the new addition of exhibition and gala night/awards ceremony giving the event more visibility in the market space. Speaking on the platform, Sunday, who is theLeadConsultantatTojumHospitalityand thepromoterofIbarapaTourism, destination manager of Idere Hills, Ibarapa town in Oyo State, is pleased with the steady growth and development of HMC, as he speaks on what gave birth to Hotel Managers Conference.

‘‘Hotel Managers Conference is borne out of the passion and drive to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa. There is a big gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards,’’ he says, noting that; ‘‘It is a platform where hotel managers, general managers and head of departments are privileged to meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’

The vision, he says, ‘‘is to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa,’’ while at the same time, he hopes, ‘‘to bridge the gap between international hospitality brands and indigenousbrandsbothinadministrativeand general operation standards through annual gathering where hotel practitioners in Africa meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits. Historically, HMC has successfully staged four editions, with the debuting edition held in 2016, with a record of 86 participants from five states; Second edition in 2017, recorded 120 participants from nine states; Third edition in 2021, recorded 150 participants from 12 states and fourth edition in 2022, recorded 205 participants from 18 states. Over 300 participants joined via online platforms across Africa in the 2022 edition of the conference. HMC also has a grow ing WhatsApp group, with over 500 members cutting across hotel owners, consultants, general managers, departmental heads, resorts, apartments, lounges, restaurants and bars owners from all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. As part of entrenching the platform, HMC now hosts monthly master class online with overwhelming participants.

