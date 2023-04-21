Hotel Managers Conference names LG Electronics Nigeria as headline sponsor

Ahead of this year’s Hotel Managers Conference slated to hold between July 13 and 14 in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, the organisers of the annual event has unveiled LG Electronics Nigeria as the headline sponsor. This year’s gathering, which is the fifth edition of the yearly conference, is tagged ‘Owerri 2023,’ with the theme, Performance Management: Managers and Owners Dilemma. Speaking on this development, Convener of the conference, Mr. Olugbenga Sunday, who is also the Lead Consultant at Tojum Hospitality, promoter of Ibarapa Tourism, expressed his delight over the partnership, noting that, ‘‘LG Electronics is a very big and globally recognised conglomerate in the electronics, home appliances, chemicals and telecommunication industries. “This sponsorship speaks volumes about how far HMC has come and cementing the multiple values and business potentials the platform brings to the table with its mentorship, capacity building and influence reaching partnership of about 600 hotels and hospiand owners across Nigeria while influencing almost 6,000 hotel personnel in Nigeria alone.’’ While Mr. Samuel Odenusi, B2B2C Sales Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics, disclosed the reason for the sponsorship. “At the beginning of the year when my team and I were charting the course of marketing activities, we resolved that doing more of collaborations this year will help the brand a great deal,’’ he noted. Adding that, “Hence the reason to search for such platforms, HMC popped up and we reached out and we decided that this is it.” Noting further that LG Electronics have high expectations as they participate in the conference, saying that participants attending the conference would be exposed to in-depth information about LG products that will add value to their business, and have access to enticing discount on LG products, and lots more! He went further to explain that delegates and participants would stand a chance to win exciting prices from raffle draws. “Engaging atmosphere, interactive event and first hand feedback are part of LG’s priority expectations at the conference while anticipating to close beautiful deals,” he said. LG Electronics was founded by Koo Inhwoi, on January 5, 1947, that is 76 years ago! It became established in 1958 and has since led the way into the advanced digital era thanks to the technological expertise acquired by manufacturing many home appliances such as radios and TVs. LG Electronics has unveiled many new products, applied new technologies in the form of mobile devices and digital TVs in the 21st century and continues to reinforce its status as a global company.