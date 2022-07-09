Hotel Managers Conference opens on July 14

Organisers of the yearly Hotel Managers Conference said that plans are in top gear for the opening of this year’s conference, which is billed to hold between July 14 and 15 in Port Harcourt, Rivers States, with the theme; Hotel profitability and growth. Speaking on this development, the Lead Consultant of Tojum Hospitality and organiser of the conference, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, disclosed that the conference this year, which is the fourth edition, promises to be rewarding for participants, as it would open a new vistas and expose them to trendy issues in hospitality business.

He also revealed that it is going to be hands – on intensive training session for the managers who would be taught new skills set and secrets of effective, profitable and sustainable hotel business. According to Sunday, who is also the head of Ibarapa Tourism, the promoters of Idere Hills destination, Oyo State, the vision of the conference is; ‘‘to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa,’’ while the mission is; ‘‘To bridge the gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards through annual gathering where hotel practitioners in Africa meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ Given the focus of the conference this year, he said that they have gone out of their way to source for reputable and knowledgeable resource persons with the right skill set and experience to impact the participants.

The list of speakers is headlined by Trevor J. Ward, a renowned hospitality consultant, who is the chief executive officer of W Hospitality. Other speakers are: Adedayo Adesugba, former chairman of Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigeria branch, and CEO of Nexus318 Hospitality Management and Investment Company Limited, he is a renowned hospitality operator; Benedicta G. Ogar; an accomplished hospitality business consultant and the lead consultant and CEO of CityBee Services; Dr. (Mrs.) Ebikaboere Seimomedi; an experienced hospitality professional and former director of operations with Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja; presently serves as the technical adviser on hospitality and tourism to the governor of Bayelsa State; and Victor Olarewaju Kayode; who is the group general manager of Etal Concepts Limited. Debuting at the conference this year, is a gala and award night ceremony,which is to honour hotels and operators who are offering unique properties and excellent services. According to Sunday, the award entails different categories, which have been voted for by operators in the hotel business.

