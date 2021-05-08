Hotel Managers Conference to hold on July 15

Plans are in top gear for the hosting of this year’s edition of Hotel Managers Conference, which is scheduled to hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on July 15, spanning July 16, with the theme; ‘Hotel sales, service and standard.’ According to the convener of the two days conference, Sunday Olugbenga, who is the lead consultant of Tojum Hospitality, the conference is designed to expose executives and managers of hotels to some of the trendy issues and challenges of modern day hotel management and hospitality business as well. Some of the speakers outlined for the conference include: Professor Wasiu A. Babalola, honourary chairman, Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigeria branch, as lead speaker; Justina Ovat, director, Women in Hospitality Nigeria; and Brian Efa, director, International Hospitality Institute (IHI), as keynote speaker.

Olugbenga disclosed that: ‘‘Hotel Managers Conference is borne out of the passion and drive to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa. There is a big gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards.

‘‘It is a platform where hotel managers, general managers and head of departments are privileged to meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ The vision of the annual conference, which is in its third year, according to the convener, is: ‘‘To improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa,’’ while the mission, is: ‘‘To bridge the gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards through annual gathering where hotel practitioners in Africa meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ Speaking further, he said the core values of the conference include: Capacity building, professionalism competency and networking.

Like this: Like Loading...