Travel & Tourism

Hotel Managers Conference to hold on July 15

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Plans are in top gear for the hosting of this year’s edition of Hotel Managers Conference, which is scheduled to hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on July 15, spanning July 16, with the theme; ‘Hotel sales, service and standard.’ According to the convener of the two days conference, Sunday Olugbenga, who is the lead consultant of Tojum Hospitality, the conference is designed to expose executives and managers of hotels to some of the trendy issues and challenges of modern day hotel management and hospitality business as well. Some of the speakers outlined for the conference include: Professor Wasiu A. Babalola, honourary chairman, Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigeria branch, as lead speaker; Justina Ovat, director, Women in Hospitality Nigeria; and Brian Efa, director, International Hospitality Institute (IHI), as keynote speaker.

Olugbenga disclosed that: ‘‘Hotel Managers Conference is borne out of the passion and drive to improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa. There is a big gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards.

‘‘It is a platform where hotel managers, general managers and head of departments are privileged to meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ The vision of the annual conference, which is in its third year, according to the convener, is: ‘‘To improve the performance of hotel managers in Africa,’’ while the mission, is: ‘‘To bridge the gap between international hospitality brands and indigenous brands both in administrative and general operation standards through annual gathering where hotel practitioners in Africa meet with hospitality experts with global relevance and draw timely knowledge for professional exploits.’’ Speaking further, he said the core values of the conference include: Capacity building, professionalism competency and networking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

COVID-19: Five innovative ways hoteliers can leverage domestic travel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the restart of tourism business and lifting on restrictions on domestic and international travels by some of the countries, including African countries, which is said to have suffered lost of $55 billion in travel and tourism revenue in just three months due to the impact of the pandemic, the Regional Director for Africa, Minor […]
Travel & Tourism

HASSAN ABDULLAHI ZAKARI: ATPN’s primary purpose is to promote domestic, inbound tourism to Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Hassan Abdullali Zakari is the chief service officer of MICE Africa and president of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on placing the hitherto, moribund association on a new pedestal and sundry issues affecting the development and promotion of tourism in Nigeria Background Hassan Abdullahi Zakari, who […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines emerges as leading African carrier at Decade of Airline Excellence Awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines has emerged as the best African carrier in the Decade of Airline Excellence Awards as Africa’s best-performing airline of the past 10 years. The awards is organised by FlightGlobal in association with Airline Business and Korn Ferry. Operating in an incredibly challenging region for airlines, state-owned Ethiopian evolved over the decade from a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica