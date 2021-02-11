Hotel: Sex worker stabs man to death over refusal to pay for services

…As mob raze hotel

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

A sex worker operating within the facilities of Skelewu Hotel located at Umuguma area of Owerri, Imo State has allegedly stabbed a ‘customer’ to death.

This is also as some irate youths within the community on Thursday set the hotel ablaze.

The deceased customer, a married man, is believed to be an indigene of the community.

The deceased was stabbed to death during an altercation between him and the sex worker over his alleged refusal to pay for ‘services’ rendered by the sex worker.

However, the burning of the hotel caused panic in the area, grounded commercial activities as traders hurriedly closed their shops.

Motorists were also forced to take alternative routes while the fire raged.

The area was, however, cordoned off by a combined team of security operatives, as fire fighters battled to put out the fire.

An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said “a prostitute killed her customer because he was unable to pay her after multiple rounds of sex. I learnt that while the argument had raged, other sex workers had also berated the deceased for allegedly going for multiple rounds instead of just one, when he knew he had no money to pay.”

However, angered by the death of the customer, residents mobilized and razed hotel which is said to be a hotbed for commercial sex workers.

