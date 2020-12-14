Hotelier Kasuwa, one other assassinated in Delta

Unknown gunmen have reportedly assassinated the owner of one Widisag Hotel, located in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, alongside a friend.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 2.20pm on Sunday, close to First Bank off Udu Road.

Details surrounding the incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

The murdered hotelier was identified as Chief Elvis Otedafe Kasuwa.

It was gathered that the hotelier was shot in his vehicle.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident, but could not give details.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, would only say: “It is true. There was an assassination. Yes, two people!”

Like this: Like Loading...