Hotelier, wife shot dead in Ogun

Armed men have murdered a hotelier, Kehinde Ibidunni, and his wife, Elizabeth, at their residence at Atan-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The assailants broke into the couple’s house in the early hours of Tuesday and shot them dead.

The victims’ son, Olayinka, told journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that his 63-year-old father and 54-year-old mother who resided at No. 15, Tella Ojo Crescent, Atan-Ota were killed about 3am. Olayinka said it was a case of “assassination”.

He said his parents were murdered barely a month after they attended his wedding in Abuja. According to him, a young girl living with his parents was alerted by the noise of the break in and rushed in to inform his father. But, when the hotelier showed up to inquire about “the strange visitors,” he was shot in the heart and died on the spot. The New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums later gained entrance into the building, got hold of the wife, beat her before she was finally shot dead. Olayinka narrated how his parents were killed.

He said: “They stayed alone in the house. They have a young girl staying with them in the house for support. “About 3am on April 27, the girl heard some people trying to gain access into the house through the burglary proof. She immediately stood up, went to my dad’s room and called him that some people were trying to gain entrance.

“When my dad showed up to ask about the people, they shot him in the heart straight up. So, he died instantly. After they killed him, they gained access into the house. “They went into the room, they met my mum, they beat her, they stabbed her and finally they shot her. They killed the two of them and after that, they scattered the whole house.

They took the little money they could lay their hands on and they left.” When asked if it was a case of armed robbery or assassination, Olayinka said it was an assassination. He said: “From what we know and what the police are saying, it is a case of assassination. We can’t tell what type of robbery that led to killing husband and wife. I think it is an assassination case.” Olayinka added that the police had taken his parents’ bodies to the morgue. But, according to him, no arrest has been made in connection with the crime. He said: “The police were around all through.

They were even the ones who took the corpses to the morgue. They told us that they have not laid their hands on any concrete evidence, but they are still trying to interview some people. We were even at the station yesterday (Tuesday).”

Describing his parents as “peaceful and loving,” Olayinka disclosed that the family had concluded arrangements to bury the couple on Friday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, neither picked his calls nor responded to text messages sent to his mobile phone to confirm the killing.

