Hotels, bars, nightclubs must adhere to guidelines – LASG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Government has not lifted the restrictions on opening of bars, restaurants, night clubs, lounges and cinemas, despite relaxation of the curfew to four hours (12a.m. to 4a.m.) by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19. “All owners of hospitality establishments are warned to restrict their operations to 50% of their occupancy rate as directed by Mr. Governor, in addition to observing the guidelines on physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water or using of hand sanitisers.

“Events centre operators are also to ensure that participants at any event in their premises do not exceed 50% capacity of the design of their halls while strict compliance with the two-metre spacing between seats must be strictly enforced.

“The monitoring and compliance teams from the Lagos State Special Task Force will step-up enforcement to ensure that entertainment and event centres do not violate COVID-19 regulations. “Non-compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19 will attract maximum sanctions in accordance with the law,” Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, has said.

Our Reporters

