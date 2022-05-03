News

HotForex Evolves into HFM – The award-winning broker evolves to reflect its global expansion and multi-asset offering.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on HotForex Evolves into HFM – The award-winning broker evolves to reflect its global expansion and multi-asset offering.

May 2022 – In response to accelerated company growth and an expanded product offering, global multi-asset broker HotForex announced that is undergoing a visual transformation of its corporate name and logo, going by the name of HFM. As the company has broadened its reach beyond Forex trading, this move is aiming to highlight the wide variety of financial markets clients can access and the continuous efforts to offer a seamless trading experience to clients regardless of trading ability and geographic location.

HF Markets Group CEO George Koumantaris commented on the move and how it will benefit clients: “This is a major milestone for the company which marks its transformation into a one stop broker destination for clients.

This new and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition on the industry and signifies the expanded product range now available that goes way beyond forex, also offering stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs and much more. We feel it’s important to let people know what HFM stands for and that the new name will allow us to leverage and become a future ready company.”

HotForex was founded in 2010 and over the years it has distinguished itself from others as a global multi- asset broker providing access to the financial markets to millions of traders and investors worldwide.

The company’s ethos has always been built on honesty, openness, and transparency. These are the principles that have kept the company not only running seamlessly for the past decade and growing rapidly over this time, but it is something that HFM will embrace as they are entering a new era.

Visit the new HFM website today to find out more about the company’s award-winning trading experience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kogi LGAs provide free medicare to 300 communities

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The 21 Local Government Councils in Kogi State have launched an ambitious medical outreach which has provided free medical services to people in over 300 communities of the State. The programme, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Salami Momodu Ozigi, was a response to the clarion call of […]
News Top Stories

N250bn sukuk bond over subscribe by 346%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk flagged off last Monday by Debt Management Office ( DMO) was oversubscribed with over N865 billion. The outcome represents a subscription level of 346%. The offer closed on Thursday December 23, 2021. An analysis of the subscription data by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed high levels of subscription from […]
News

Post insurgency economic recovery, Borno unveils 25 year Development Plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As parts of it’s post insurgency rebuilding process, the Borno state government has launched a 25 year Development Plan and 10 years strategic transformation initiative for the stabilization and economic recovery of the state from the over a decade long insurgency.   While speaking at the launching of the Initiative held at the Multipurpose Hall, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica