HotSports welcomes Ibitoye back to the beat

After a five-and-a-halfyear hiatus from active sports journalism, Toyin Ibitoye, returned to the beat last week following his completion as the Media Officer of the Super Eagles.

 

And leading sports production and marketing company, HotSports Nigeria Ltd has finalised plans to formally welcome back the brilliant and resourceful purveyor of sports news and information whose experience cuts across the print and electronic media.

 

The event slated for Studio 2 inside the Company’s sprawling television production complex in Ikeja, Lagos takes place 4pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020. Leading the welcome party will be Taye Ige, President/ CEO assisted by top officials of the Company.

 

Expected to grace the event will be Ibitoye’s friends and family members, top officials of the Nigerian Football Federation and other leading lights of the football confraternity in Nigeria, sports editors and managers of Nigerian newspapers and programmes on radio and television.

