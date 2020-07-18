House agent welds door, locks single mother, sick child in over unpaid rents

A woman was on Wednesday evening locked inside her two-roomed rented apartment with a sick 20-month-old baby over alleged rent arrears in Njoro subcounty of Nakuru, Kenya. The woman, identified as Rhoda Makoha had her other four children housed by neighbours because they were locked outside their house as they played. Despite her plea to be allowed more time to sell her household, the agent reportedly welded the door, leaving her without any passage to exit the apartment.

Makoha remained stranded in the house for more than 12 hours until neighbors reached out to local police chief who deployed his officers to break into the house and rescue the woman and the sick baby. The single mother said she owed her landlord a four-month rent and has been unable to raise the rent because her business was adversely affected since March, when the first Covid-19 case was reported in Kenya.

Makoha said she locked herself in the house for fear of being thrown out, only for the agent to weld the door from outside. She said she has lived in the house for six years, from where she also operates a kibanda (stall) business.

Like this: Like Loading...