House asks Makinde to investigate police killings in Oyo community

The Oyo State House of Assembly has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to set up a panel of enquiry to unravel those behind the kidnapping and killing of some people in Ajaawa town in Ogo Oluwa local government area of the state. The call was sequel to the night recent raid of the community by some policemen said to have been detailed from Abuja, where two persons were killed and about nine persons whisked away. The Chairman of the local government, Mr. Seun Ojo, and the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, Oba Adeyeye Oyetunji, had earlier raised the alarm over the killing and attacks on some residents of the town by security officials . But the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, had in contradiction said that some youths of the community had been attacking policemen, citing June 28, 2021.

