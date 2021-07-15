News

House asks Makinde to investigate police killings in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Oyo State House of Assembly has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to set up a panel of enquiry to unravel those behind the kidnapping and killing of some people in Ajaawa town in Ogo Oluwa local government area of the state. The call was sequel to the night recent raid of the community by some policemen said to have been detailed from Abuja, where two persons were killed and about nine persons whisked away. The Chairman of the local government, Mr. Seun Ojo, and the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, Oba Adeyeye Oyetunji, had earlier raised the alarm over the killing and attacks on some residents of the town by security officials . But the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, had in contradiction said that some youths of the community had been attacking policemen, citing June 28, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SGF opposes ecological bill, says it will politicise funds operations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…As Reps threaten NEMA, NEDC from funds The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has opposed the bill seeking to establish the regulation of ecological funds to address Nigeria’s ecological challenges and other related matters. The SGF, who stated this at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Parliament should give voice to citizens’ aspirations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that beyond its primary roles of lawmaking and representation, the parliament should give voices to the aspirations of the citizens. Speaking at a two-day stakeholders’ conference organised by the House Committee on Inter-parliamentary Relations and House ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 in Abuja yesterday, […]
News

With 223 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Friday confirmed 223 new cases of COVID-19, as the number of infected people in the country increased to 63,731, according to official records. Meanwhile, one person died from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,154, according to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica