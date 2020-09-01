News

House committee summons European liners over illegal surcharge

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

TheHouseof RepresentativesCommitteeonPort and Harbour has written to European shipping lines to explain the more than 400 per cent illegal Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) slammed on Nigerian importers at the seaports.

 

The surcharge was raised unilaterally by the European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA) on all cargoes coming to the nation’s seaports from $200 to $1,500 per twentyfoot equivalent unit (TEU) without the knowledge of Nigerian Shippers council (NSC) and other agencies in the maritime industry.

 

According to the House Committee Chairman on Ports and Harbour, Datti Garba Mohammed, the over 400 per cent Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) was against the agreement earlier entered into with the Union of African Shippers Council (UASC).

 

Mohammed stressed that the House of Representatives said Nigeria’s econo-my would be undermined with the illegal hike, noting that there would be loss of revenue and inflation due to the high cost of the goods that would be imported into the country.

 

He said: “The increment has made it difficult for importers to clear imported goods. This has exacerbated the problem of Apapa ports congestion and gridlock we are already battling with. So, it will affect the maritime sector and the Nigerian economy and life.

 

“We are in the midst of COVID-19 pans, which has impacted the economy of the whole world. It has affected almost all countries in the world. We are struggling to come out of it. Suddenly, the European Community Ship Owners Association just imposed unilaterally, increase in surcharges which they called peak season surcharge.

 

This surcharge is about 400 per cent increment. This is aside from other charges that exist.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police invite Mailafia over Boko Haram comments

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to its Abuja office on Monday (August 24). The police probe comes despite a separate investigation of Mailafia by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS last week invited Mailafia to its Jos […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 404 new cases, lowest daily figure in July

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria hit a record low on Wednesday with 404 new coronavirus infections confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Wednesday night. The new figure is the lowest for the month of July — the month began with a record […]
News

Buhari congratulates Adesina over not-guilty-verdict of AfDB probe

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who has been cleared of allegations of favouritism levelled against him by some whistle-blowers. A report earlier today by an international news organisation, Bloomberg, said Adesina had been cleared by an independent panel set up to review the clean […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: