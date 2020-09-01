House committee summons European liners over illegal surcharge

TheHouseof RepresentativesCommitteeonPort and Harbour has written to European shipping lines to explain the more than 400 per cent illegal Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) slammed on Nigerian importers at the seaports.

The surcharge was raised unilaterally by the European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA) on all cargoes coming to the nation’s seaports from $200 to $1,500 per twentyfoot equivalent unit (TEU) without the knowledge of Nigerian Shippers council (NSC) and other agencies in the maritime industry.

According to the House Committee Chairman on Ports and Harbour, Datti Garba Mohammed, the over 400 per cent Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) was against the agreement earlier entered into with the Union of African Shippers Council (UASC).

Mohammed stressed that the House of Representatives said Nigeria’s econo-my would be undermined with the illegal hike, noting that there would be loss of revenue and inflation due to the high cost of the goods that would be imported into the country.

He said: “The increment has made it difficult for importers to clear imported goods. This has exacerbated the problem of Apapa ports congestion and gridlock we are already battling with. So, it will affect the maritime sector and the Nigerian economy and life.

“We are in the midst of COVID-19 pans, which has impacted the economy of the whole world. It has affected almost all countries in the world. We are struggling to come out of it. Suddenly, the European Community Ship Owners Association just imposed unilaterally, increase in surcharges which they called peak season surcharge.

This surcharge is about 400 per cent increment. This is aside from other charges that exist.”

Like this: Like Loading...