House Leader Doguwa Declares For Speaker, Says I’ve Paid My Dues

The embattled majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has formally announced his decision to contest for the speaker of the 10th House.

Doguwa who made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja said he has paid his dues and had been loyal to the party.

He said “After my declaration as winner at the supplementary election and subsequent issuance of Certificate of Return, I have consulted widely and been approached by many Nigerians mostly my colleagues who urged me to declare my intention to contest for the Speakership of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“They believe I am among the qualified candidates for the job, not just because I am deserving, but because I have the capacity and experience to deliver on the expectations of millions of Nigerians who believe that our democracy must be led by competent and experienced leaders.

“I am a strong and committed party man and have stated it categorically clear in other fora that because of my absolute loyalty to the party, and my unflinching respect for party supremacy, my ambition will be predicated only on the condition that the party zones the speakership position to the Northwest Zone which is my immediate constituency.

“I have realized that it is necessary to heed the call of the people who believe in my capacity to seek the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I am committed to working with my colleagues and all Nigerians to deliver on their expectations and to preside over the house to the best of my ability in the overall interest of the people”

Emphasizing why he should be considered, Doguwa said “I have paid my dues; it is time to reward my stewardship to both the parliament and the nation.

“Kindly permit me to take you a little down memory lane. In 2011-2015, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had a majority in the house and controlled the leadership in that dispensation while Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila was nominated by the Southwest Caucus as their Minority Leader.

“From 2015-2019 when our party the All-Progressive Congress APC had a majority in the house, it was only natural that the minority leader transits to the Majority Leadership position. If you will recall then, the moment this convention was proposed,

“I personally agreed to step down from the Majority Leader position which I was earlier tipped for and settled for the Chief Whip position to give room for Rt. Hon Femi Gbajiabiamila to assume the position of Majority Leader.

“Fast forward to 2019-2023 9th Assembly, in keeping faith with the convention of the house, when the Speakership position was zoned to the Southwest, it was only natural that my brother and good friend Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila the then Majority Leader was the only one adopted for the Speakership position, the rest is now history.

“Our superlative Speaker has been in the house since 2003 till date and rose through the ranks to become what he is today. We cannot sweep under the carpet the cognate legislative experience, requisite parliamentary background and interpersonal relationship with his colleagues developed and nurtured over his almost 20years sojourn in the house as being manifested in his leadership style and prowess in the 9th Assembly”