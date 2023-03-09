House Leader Doguwa not winner of Feb 25 poll –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that there was no winner in the February 25 National Assembly Election in the Federal Constituencies of Doguwa and Tudunwada. The exercise was initially declared a victory for Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, the electoral umpire removed his name from the list of representatives- elect and did not issue him a certificate of return. This followed Doguwa’s arrest in connection with the violence that erupted in the constituency during the election’s collation. At least two people were killed when the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) secretariat was set on fire while in the area.

The police had arraigned the top lawmaker before a magistrate’s court, which had remanded him in custody. Doguwa, on the other hand, was granted N500 million bail and barred from voting on Saturday.

