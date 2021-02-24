News Top Stories

House leadership crisis: We’re sorry, Elumelu, others apologise to PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose suspension was lifted last week by the party has formally apologised to the party. Elumelu, who led the group to a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said they did not go against the party’s decision to undermine the leadership.

 

“The PDP is one indivisible party and we are now speaking with one voice. The lifting of this suspension has re-energised us for the task ahead,” he told the party. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, whoreceivedthelawmakers, advised them to speak with one voice in the interest of Nigerians, who he said, placed their hope in the PDP.

 

“The essence of this meeting is to reiterate the lifting of the suspension. Nigeria is in dire straits now and needs a viable opposition in the House of Representatives. “You must therefore speak with one voice on all issues.

 

The economy is collapsing and there are a lot of security challenges facing the country. This is the time Nigerians need you the most and we must rise up to defend their interest,” Secondus stated.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

