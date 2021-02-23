House leadership crisis: We’re sorry, Elumelu others apologise to PDP

Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the party, whose suspension was lifted last week by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally apologised to the party.

Elumelu, who led the group to to a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said they did not go against the party’s decision to undermine the leadership.

“The PDP is one indivisible party and we are now speaking with one voice. The lifting of this suspension has reenergised us for the task ahead,” he told the party.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who received the lawmakers, advised them to speak with one voice in the interest of Nigerians, who he said, placed their hope in the PDP.

“The essence of this meeting is to reiterate the lifting of the suspension. Nigeria is in dire straits now and the needs a viable opposition in the House of Representatives.

“You must therefore speak with one voice on all issues. The economy is collapsing and there are a lot of security challenges facing the country. This is the time Nigerians needs you the most and we must rise up to defend their interest,” Secondus stated.

Later in an interview with journalists, Elumelu commended the efforts of the leadership in resolving the crisis in the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

