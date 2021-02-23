Politics

House leadership crisis: We’re sorry, Elumelu others apologise to PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the party, whose suspension was lifted last week by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally apologised to the party.

 

Elumelu, who led the group to to a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said they did not go against the party’s decision to undermine the leadership.

 

“The PDP is one indivisible party and we are now speaking with one voice. The lifting of this suspension has reenergised us for the task ahead,” he told the party.
The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who received the lawmakers, advised them to speak with one voice in the interest of Nigerians, who he said, placed their hope in the PDP.

 

“The essence of this meeting is to reiterate the lifting of the suspension. Nigeria is in dire straits now and the needs a viable opposition in the House of Representatives.

“You must therefore speak with one voice on all issues. The economy is collapsing and there are a lot of security challenges facing the country. This is the time Nigerians needs you the most and we must rise up to defend their interest,” Secondus stated.

 

Later in an interview with journalists, Elumelu commended the efforts of the leadership in resolving the crisis in the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Kano’s sustained fight against spread of COVID-19

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

S ince the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all states of the federation and indeed the entire world had been jolted, to take preventive measures and reduce fatalities. In Kano State, the situation was not any different, as Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s foresight and pragmatic approach have seriously helped in preventing the state from […]
Politics

Senate’s expectations from Service Chiefs

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID captures expectations and reactions of Senators on the recent appointments of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari The appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, elicited reactions from diverse segments of the nation’s population. Stakeholders from the political circle, professionals in various areas of human endeavour, public affairs […]
Politics

It’s unrealistic to say Nigeria is indissoluble, says Moghalu

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

    Biyi Adegoroye     As Nigeria marks its 60th year as an independent country, former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has lamented that rising secessionist sentiments across the country are indications that Nigeria is a failing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica