House Majority Leader, Doguwa Wins Supplementary Poll

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has won reelection into the Green Chamber of the National Assembly

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, April 15, declared Doguwa the winner of the Tudun-Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency in Kano State.

The INEC returning officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim from the Department of Biological Sciences, Bayero University, Kano declared Doguwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after polling a total of 41,573 votes to defeat his closest rival, the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) who polled 34,533