Politics

House member, Hembe, dumps APGA for APC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Herman Hembe, has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Hembe made his decision known in a letter read on the floor of the house by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, during plenary on Tuesday.
He represents Vandeikiya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State.
Kicking against his defection, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, urged the Deputy Speaker to declare Mr Hembe’s seat vacant, citing the relevant section of the constitution, a request that was declined.
Hembe’s defection is not the first in the ninth National Assembly, as the PDP had earlier lost two members to the APC.
Hembe is a ranking member of the House of Representatives whose tenure in the last Assembly was cut short by the Supreme Court halfway into his tenure.
A controversial figure, Hembe became enmeshed in a corruption scandal in 2012 after he was accused of demanding a N30 million bribe from the Securities and Exchange Commission — a body the capital market committee he headed supervised.
Then Director General of the Commission, Arunma Oteh, said Hembe and other members of the committee also illegally took money from the commission purportedly for a conference in Dominican Republic, but failed to attend the event.
Amidst the uproar that followed, Hembe was suspended as the committee Chairman by Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal.

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Adegbenro hails Buhari for immortalising Rewane, Enahoro, others

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

An international entrepreneur, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the immortalisation of his late grandfather, Pa Alfred Rewane, through the naming of a popular Railway Station (Ujevuwu), after him. Rewane, who was a financier of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), was the maternal grandfather of Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, who is also […]
Politics

Ondo guber: Jegede twice unlucky

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede writes

Wale Elegbede writes on the two failed attempts so far made by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to govern the state   As the political dictum goes, no two elections are the same. But for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, […]
Politics

Ize-Iyamu can’t govern Edo, says Osifo, LP candidate

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, has called on Edo people to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is currently undergoing criminal trial over an alleged N700m fraud. Ize-Iyamu is facing an eight-count charge of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: