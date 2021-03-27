News

House of Reps Committee probe of Dikio, mere distraction –WPI

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A group known as watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has described the ongoing probe of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) by the House of Representative Committee on Public Account as a mere distraction.

The group said it was unacceptable for the lawmakers to subject the interim administrator of the office, Col Milad Dixon Dikio (retd), to interrogations of financial activities that occurred in PAP in 2015. Lambart Olambo, Coordinator of WPI, in a statement at the weekend, said since the proclamation of the programme by the Presidency, the committee had never bothered to probe the financial dealings and activities of past PAP coordinators. The statement read in part: “We complained.

We blocked roads and wrote petitions against past PAP coordinators, who deviated from the mandate of the programme and allegedly misappropriated funds and were even linked to contract scam but these lawmakers failed to initiate any probe. “What has really changed is that they have now started probing PAP at a time PAP’s original intent and purpose are being realised by Dikio?

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom to Buhari: There’re no gazetted grazing routes in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, again yesterday punctured another move by President Muhammadu Buhari to synergise with state governors to activate lost grazing routes as part of measures to curb frequent outbreak of violence between farmers and herders.   Governor Ortom pointedly told the President that; “There are no gazetted grazing routes in Benue” and […]

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

#EndSARS: Some of the arrested protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

                  SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
News

Anambra 2021: Lecturers unveil plans to participate in electoral process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A non-partisan group on the aegis of Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI) has declared readiness to fully participate in the electoral process of choosing the best candidate for Anambra governorship position come 2021.     The group which was inaugurated in 2018 is an umbrella body covering all lecturers in tertiary institutions–Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica