House of Reps Committee probe of Dikio, mere distraction –WPI

A group known as watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has described the ongoing probe of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) by the House of Representative Committee on Public Account as a mere distraction.

The group said it was unacceptable for the lawmakers to subject the interim administrator of the office, Col Milad Dixon Dikio (retd), to interrogations of financial activities that occurred in PAP in 2015. Lambart Olambo, Coordinator of WPI, in a statement at the weekend, said since the proclamation of the programme by the Presidency, the committee had never bothered to probe the financial dealings and activities of past PAP coordinators. The statement read in part: “We complained.

We blocked roads and wrote petitions against past PAP coordinators, who deviated from the mandate of the programme and allegedly misappropriated funds and were even linked to contract scam but these lawmakers failed to initiate any probe. “What has really changed is that they have now started probing PAP at a time PAP’s original intent and purpose are being realised by Dikio?

