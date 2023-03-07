House of Reps-elect, Okonkwo urges electorates to vote Labour Party

Ahead of the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, the newly elected Labour Party member for the House of Representatives from Idemili North and South Constituency, Uche Okonkwo, has urged all obidients in Nigeria to once again troop out in higher numbers to vote Labour Party candidates.

Okonkwo in a statement appealed to all supporters of the Obi-Datti Movement and the Labour Party not to be downcast.

He said, “Now more than ever, must we stand up to stand out as winners, not fixers or connivers, because our Presidential candidate and Labour Party need to be proved to all, as the true conscience of our nation and liberation.

“Let me make it even clearer, “that good governance for speedy prosperity for you and me, is only realistic and better impacted at the grassroots, which are the states, and of course the local governments.

“So, a vote for Labour Party candidates in this vital elections on Saturday is your evident affirmation to be connected to your primary development centres, as a constitutional right, for a bonded thriving nationhood.

“Please and please again, come out forcefully as pioneers of our movement, to resiliently assert your role in history, by rejecting the desperate mafia schemes of them that count you as articles to be bought, than humans to be loved and protected.”

Commenting further on the position of his Party, and her presidential candidate’s rejection of the results as announced by INEC, Okonkwo clarified, “Nigerians are already aware that in terms of correcting abused political processes and illicit institutional electoral brigandage, Peter Obi is as accomplished as no other in this country.

“His records are there, verified and acknowledged. He has the best original copy of obedience to the rule of law, faith in the adjudication of our courts, and patience to retrieve what is grabbed unlawfully from popular mandate.

“He has been triumphant thus far, and our best energy must be to support a bondage breaker like him”. The intimidations must not scare us, nor the weakening of spirits be accommodated, because those using these notorious tools, already know we are stronger, hence they remain blind to our resolve to clean their mess, neat and permanent.

“I take this opportunity to once again thank the gracious people of Idemili North and South for their special confidence reposed on me, in the last elections, and reassure them and our nation, that the desires of the youths remain inclusively best, that our country be governed by competence, character, capacity and compassion.”

