Faith

House on The Rock gives succour to disadvantaged persons

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Senior Pastor of House On The Rock, Paul Adefarasin, recently led his church to minister succor to many disadvantaged persons within the church’s host community, on the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

 

Speaking against the background of the just celebrated Easter, Pastor Adefarasin noted that the socio-economic effects of the global slow-down and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to impoverish millions the world over, leaving countless persons unable to fend for themselves and their families.

 

He added that the widespread healthcare challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic, have led to wholesale desperation, desolation, and despondency in many homes. “Following the example of Jesus Christ, The House On The Rock, through its Project FEED (an acronym for Feed, Enable, Empower and Deliver Dominion) initiative, has sought bring succor to many of those disadvantaged persons in its community by gathering available resources to care for, feed, love and provide for hope to them, especially the families, who are especially vulnerable,” Adefarasin said.

 

The Project FEED outreach took place in the adjourning Warehouse building, next to The Rock Cathedral premises in Lekki, in Lagos State where food and staple items were distributed to all those assembled in their hundreds.

