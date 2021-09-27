News

House proposes bill on public assets management agency 

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja  Comment(0)

The  House of Representatives has commenced work on a bill seeking the establishment of a Public Assets Management  Bureau. The bill seeks to repeal the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) Act and transform the privatisation agency  into a new organisation charged with the responsibility of overseeing

 

the maintenance of public infrastructure and assets in the country.

A ranking member of the lower chamber of the national Assembly and member House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hon Uzoma Nkem Abonta disclosed this at the weekend in a chat with newsmen in Abuja.

 

Abonta, who represents Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State, explained that the bill had become imperative because nearly all public buildings, such as the Federal Secretariat Complex,  the National Assembly as well as roads, rail and other infrastructure have over the years depreciated in value due to lack of maintenance.

“If you look around, you’ll notice that  we don’t have a proper outfit  looking after our public infrastructure and assets across the country. If you construct a public building, it is an asset which may last up to 10 or 20 years without problems. But that can only be possible if we maintain and manage it properly.

“In other climes where they have a good maintenance culture, such facilities would last for several years. But in our own case,  it does not. So the maintenance culture, management culture of assets means a lot.

“Now we borrow everyday from China and the World Bank. As we speak now, there is a request for borrowing on the table of the parliament. These assets been built with these borrowed money, have you thought about their  management?

 

By the time all these assets such as railways or airports are finished and there is nobody or group of persons with requisite knowledge, competence, experience, to manage them, they will go into dilapidation,” he said.

 

 

In addition, Abonta said institutions such as the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have seized  assets in the course of their operations without a clear plan on how those assets would be managed and preserved.

 

He said it was ridiculous allowing assets worth billions of naira to waste away while the government goes borrowing to build new ones that will be abandoned to rot away.

Abonta argued that it was wrong to expect EFCC, ICPC and AMCON to keep  assets that they seized, confiscated or forfeited as they lack the capacity to mange them properly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Covid-19: Chinese company donates 100,000 face masks to Osun

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Chinese company, LEE Group of Companies, yesterday donated 100, 000 pieces of biobasedisposablefacemasksto the Osun State government in bid to assist the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The donation of the materials was received, on behalf of the State Government, by the Osun State Covid-19 Food & Relief Committee at the […]
News

Federal Poly Nekede raises the alarm on alleged ‘poisoned meat

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has raised the alarm over the influx of strangers purportedly selling ‘dry meat,’ in the campus of the institution. Following findings by the security unit of the institution, the polytechnic management had swiftly announced that it had reasons to believe that the purported ‘dry meat’ was unwholesome for […]
News

Sanwo-Olu slashes LASU fees

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday approved a reduction in the tuition fee for students of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the reduction is still creating confusion as the students remained unsure of what the new tuition will be. The management of LASU had in December last year increased […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica